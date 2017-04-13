Thief steals truck from Miami family who used it for business

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami family has been shattered after a burglar stole a truck, stock full of supplies that supported their family business.

“What can you say when you’ve lost everything?” said Aurianna McNear.

Aurianna is a mother of six and is now left to wonder what she, her husband Corey and their family will do. Aurianna woke up Wednesday to discover Corey’s truck gone, stolen in the middle of the night.

“I’m just torn by the situation,” Corey said. “It’s a tremendous loss. I was in my second year of doing a start up business, and I had everything in there — compressors, nail guns, hammers — anything that you can have to do construction.”

The family, which lives off Northwest 51st Terrace and 16th Avenue, lived off of Corey’s home remodeling business. Inside the truck was $60,000 worth of tools and materials Corey worked with.

“I felt like giving up,” Aurianna said. “I called my pastor, and I said, ‘You know what? We’re doing everything right, moving in the right direction. It’s like you take 10 steps forward and a thousand steps back. I’m crushed.”

Surveillance video shows the thief walking by the truck, getting in and driving off.

“We have children to feed,” Aurianna said. “We have the baby to feed, the kids to feed.”

This is the second time in the last six months that Corey’s work truck has been targeted. The first time, back in October, someone broke in and stole tools out of the toolboxes.

Despite her initial feelings of despair, Aurianna is determined to rise above the situation. “Daddy is strong, we’ll bounce back somehow,” said Aurianna as she played with her youngest child. “If you don’t want to work, that’s on you. But don’t come destroying other people’s lives.”

The truck is a 2002 Chevrolet Express with the license plate DRLH36.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

