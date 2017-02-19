Thief snatches iPhone at Plantation MetroPCS store

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a crook who, they said, was caught on camera making a grab and dash at a cellphone store in Plantation, Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance cameras rolled as the subject snatched an iPhone and took off running from the MetroPCS retailer near Northwest 118th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard.

Employees said the man pretended he wanted to make a purchase before the sneaky crime.

The store’s owner said her business has now been targeted twice by thieves in recent weeks. “It is crazy, and this isn’t the first time this has happened,” she said. “My store isn’t the only one, either, so hopefully we can catch this person.”

It has been a rough stretch for this store. Two weeks ago, thieves broke in overnight, stealing cash and cellphones.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.