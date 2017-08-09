Thief caught on camera stealing tires from a vehicle in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video caught a man stealing rims off a Porsche belonging to a Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner.

“You’re getting up in the morning, getting ready to go to work, take your kids to a camp, and all of a sudden, you wake up, and you see yourself to this,” said victim Manny Alfonso, pointing to his car, now being held up by blocks instead of wheels.

Alfonso woke up Monday morning to his Porsche Cayenne parked where he had left it the night before but without its rims and tires.

The crook tried and failed to spray paint the camera lens before tampering with the family’s porch lights. Despite his efforts, he was caught on camera stealing Alfonso’s wheels right off his car.

The thief could be seen wheeling the rims and tires straight from the victim’s property.

“The guy’s just did it at his pace, at his time, saying, ‘I own this place. I’m gonna do what I want,'” said Alfonso.

Alfonso said Miami-Dade detectives have been busy investigating similar crimes.

“Especially this whole South Miami/Miami-Dade area is getting hit very, very hard,” he said.

Photos showed a neighbor’s vehicle also held up by blocks. The vehicle’s owner said the car had been targeted three times.

“You never think you’re going to be next until you wake up this morning and — ta-da,” said Alfonso.

Both police and residents suspect the high-priced Porsche rims are a hot commodity among crooks.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

