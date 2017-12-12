Thief caught on camera stealing motor from Haitian studies center in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera struggling to steal a motor from the Center for Haitian Studies in Miami last month.

The video shows a man strolling up to the Center for Haitian Studies, located off Northeast 2 Ave. on Nov. 15, just before 6 a.m.

He then hops over the fence, being careful not to slip.

The man was apparently after the motor mechanism that controls the gate so cars can pass through. The video shows him fumbling with the motor before he eventually he pulls it free.

The crime lasted about half an hour.

“The suspect is seen taking his time,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

The man then opened the gate a bit to bring in a shopping cart, but struggled to pick up the motor.

He eventually figured out a way to load the motor by tipping the cart and took off with the motor.

“He’s a persistent criminal who got away with what he wanted,” said Vega.

The IT manager on the property is frustrated, spending close to $20,000 building bigger fences to keep future criminals at bay.

The Center for Haitian Studies has also added a new security booth, which will have a guard in it around the clock.

The workers on the property are stumped as to what the thief plans to do with the stolen motor.

“Who is going to buy that from him? That’s my question,” said one worker.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

