Teens trapped inside home during attempted burglary

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of teenagers were forced to hide in their own home when an intruder broke into their house in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The two siblings, one 14 years old and the other 17, locked themselves in a bathroom in their house on Southwest 51st Street and 129th Avenue and called for help.

“There’s a man outside our house trying to break in,” said one of the teens during a 911 call.

Soon, glass shatters, and the teen whispered to the operator, “He’s already in the house.”

Miami-Dade Police Department Officer Gabriel Venezuela was on patrol when he responded to the call.

“As I arrived, I observed a female that was sitting inside of a commercial van. I automatically thought she was the lookout,” he said.

Cops identified the alleged lookout as Daniella Rodriguez. Police said the suspect, George Gonzalez, was trying to burglarize the home unaware the siblings were hiding inside.

“I got there within a minute,” said Venezuela. “[The victims] were probably fearing for their life. They were locked up inside of a bathroom, and there’s a man inside of their house.”

The officer’s bodycam showed Gonzalez being taken into custody. Rodriguez was also apprehended.

“This is why I became a police officer, to do things like this,” said Venezuela.

Venezuela also praised the 911 operator for keeping the victims calm.

