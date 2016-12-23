Teen girl shot in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage girl was shot in North Miami Beach, according to officials.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the 19-year-old was shot in the area of Northeast 159th Street and 13th Avenue, around 4:20 p.m., Friday.

She was transported to Aventura Hospital.

Police officers responded to the scene and have roped off the area, which appears to be a park, with crime scene tape.

Officials investigating the scene said there is a woman who was hit with glass after the shots were fired. She was rushed to Aventura Hospital for her injuries but is OK.

7’s Skyforce HD also flew over the scene, as of 5:20 p.m.

An SUV was also parked on the scene with its license plate covered up. 7News was on the scene as the vehicle was being towed away, around 6 p.m.

The 19-year-old is expected to be OK, officials said.

Officials are advising motorists to stay away from the area as they continue to investigate.

