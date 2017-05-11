SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother whose family is going through a rough time got a special surprise from Florida Power and Light, just in time for Mother’s Day.

It has been 23 years of marriage for Southwest Miami-Dade residents Jacqueline Cayelo and Ramon Dancausse. The loving couple was blindsided by disease two years ago.

“Just like they say in wedding vows, in the good times and the bad times, and now we’re in a bad time,” said Cayelo, speaking through a translator. “I have to be by his side until the end, until God allows. Hopefully he’ll be here so many more years because I need him by my side.”

Dancausse has been unable to work since the 2016 holiday season. He was the primary breadwinner for the family until a devastating diagnosis left him wheelchair-bound.

“This sickness is one that is very tough because it paralyzes the body,” said Dancausse in Spanish.

It hasn’t been easy, but the couple is sticking together, along with their 14-year-old son.

But something happened Thursday morning that gave the family a big reason to smile. FPL came knocking on their home with flowers ahead of Mother’s Day and what they called an energy efficiency makeover.

FPL spokesperson Florencia Contesse described what the makeover entails. “Helping them identify ways in which they can save energy and money on their bill, and we’ve also surprised the family with some energy-efficient items, including a laptop for their 14-year-old son, as well as some other gift cards that we know will help them in this time of need,” she said.

The domestic upgrades are part of FPL’s Care to Share program, all about helping families experiencing difficulties. The program provides these households with financial assistance to keep their lights on.

FPL collects donations from customers, shareholders and employees, and Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services identifies the families. The program started more than 20 years ago.

“Since then, we’ve helped 89,000 families in the 35 counties we serve in Florida with financial assistance,” said Contesse. “This is for families who are either undergoing illness, temporary financial difficulties or personal crises because we want to be there and able to help them keep their lights on.”

Cayelo called everyone involved with the makeover “her angels,” and she encouraged anyone who can to donate and keep the program going. “There are people that help you, so in that case your pain is less. You can better deal with it,” she said.

Cayelo said she hopes this program helps change their lives, and that one day they can donate to the program that has already made such an impact on their lives.

