Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to Miami-Dade Police, a suspicious device has been found in between two parked cars in West Miami-Dade.

Police received reports of the suspicious package, which was discovered in the area of 7200 N.W. Seventh St., Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad will be responding to investigate and determine if what was found is something serious.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.