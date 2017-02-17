Surveillance video shows ATV colliding into fire truck in Lauderhill

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video shows the moment of impact between an ATV and a fire rescue truck in Lauderhill.

Surveillance video that recorded the collision was released, Friday, showing the scene as an ATV rider was struck by a fire rescue truck en route to a call, Wednesday.

Pratt’s wife visited her husband at Broward Health Medical Center and confirmed he went into surgery, Friday, two days after that crash.

“He stopped at the stop sign and went left,” said witness Brian McQueen, “and I watched the ambulance come across.”

The four-wheeler was pinned under the truck along Northwest 26th Street and 42nd Avenue. Family members identified the ATV rider as 31-year-old Jerrone Pratt.

They said Pratt was turning left at the stop sign when he was hit.

The surveillance shows the truck as it drove past the stop sign and then hit Pratt.

According to family members of the ATV rider, Pratt suffered several broken bones, including a broken pelvis.

7News spoke with Pratt’s brother, Jorrico Pratt on the scene, Wednesday. “When I got down here, we looked, and he was moving,” he said. “I guess, they say, he may have a little bit of brain injury because of how he was getting up, and when that happened, I seen that his right leg was broken. He was scraped up a lot. He had a lot of lumps on his head.”

Pratt, the father of a young son, was riding the child’s four-wheeler and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

“He stopped at the stop sign, and I guess he didn’t see the ambulance coming over the speed hump,” Pratt’s brother said.

The driver’s wife said they have to wait until Pratt is out of surgery to know when he will be able to go home.

