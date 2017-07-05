Surveillance video captures deadly hit-and-run in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Davie.

The video captured the victim crossing the street and tripping over the median just before he was hit just before midnight, June 25.

Police are looking for a small SUV.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

