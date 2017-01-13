Surveillance captures armed man robbing Tamarac 7-Eleven

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Surveillance cameras were rolling as a man robbed a Tamarac 7-Eleven, Sunday.

Video shows the man barging into the store, jumping over the counter and pulling out a semi-automatic handgun.

The subject then takes the money from both registers, before pedaling away on a BMX-style bike.

Detectives are now searching for the armed robber. If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.