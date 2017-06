SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house caught on fire, Thursday morning, in Sunrise.

According to Sunrise Fire Rescue, the fire began in the home’s garage, which was converted into room.

Fire rescue units remain on the scene, but have confirmed the residents safely made it out of the house.

The fire has since been brought under control.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.