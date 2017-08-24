DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After spending almost six weeks in a coma, the victim of a hit-and-run is now telling her story.

Now on the road to recovery, 53-year-old Michelle Holguin opened up about her ordeal.

Holguin said she doesn’t remember much of what happened after she was hit. Instead, she said she remembers waking up and being told what happened that night.

Holguin was struck while riding her bike home from work, July 15.

“He was Facebooking or something, he was on his phone. He wasn’t looking,” Holguin said. “He didn’t even see himself hit me. And he just left me there to die — took off. So a lady found me — a nurse, and she knew me. They thought I was a tree or something in the street because he left me in the street, and a lot of stuff was broken. He really — he messed me up big time.

“It was rough,” Holguin added, fighting back tears.

The driver accused of hitting her, 21-year-old Adrian Perez, later surrendered to police. He has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of the accident involving serious injury.

Perez is currently out on bond.

