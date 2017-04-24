SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, officials said, a fire sparked inside an auto repair shop at a strip mall in Sunrise, Monday evening.

Cellphone video shows the two-alarm blaze filling the sky with smoke near Northwest 78th Avenue and 44th Street.

Officials said a fire wall inside the business prevented the flames from spreading to the rest of the strip mall.

A 7News viewer tweeted video of the flames and smoke sweeping through the building.

Crews were able to get the fire under control relatively quickly.

Paramedics transported one person to Florida Medical Center with a minor burn. It is unknown whether or not the victim is an employee at the shop.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

