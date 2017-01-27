Sunken sailboat recovered off Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are looking for the owner of a sunken sailboat found near Key West.

Three divers found the sunken sailboat near Wisteria Island, which is a few miles away from Key West, Friday.

Deputies have since tagged the sailboat.

They are trying to get in contact with the owner, identified as 56-year-old Michael Roache, so they can let him know the where he can get his boat.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.