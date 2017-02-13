Students learn fire prevention tips at safety festival

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of South Florida students received a lifesaving lesson in case there’s a fire.

The University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Burn Center held their 32nd annual Fire Safety Festival, in Doral.

The preventative program is meant to help students “learn not to burn” themselves when faced with a fire.

“What we teach the children here is to make sure they think and listen to their parents when it comes to burn safety,” said Doreann Dearmes, from the University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Burn Center.

Students were taught everything from stop, drop and roll to techniques to escape through thick smoke.

