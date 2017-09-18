Students in South Florida to get free lunch due to Irma

(WSVN) - The United States Department of Agriculture has announced that Florida schools affected by Hurricane Irma will give out free lunch to their students.

According to the USDA, all students in disaster area will be able to enjoy free school meals provided by the USDA’s National School Lunch Program through Oct. 20. Given the preparation challenges caused by the storm, schools in the area will also be able to serve meals that don’t meet the menu planning or meal pattern requirements, and they will also be able to provide flexibility as to when the students can be fed.

“In times of disaster, it’s paramount that USDA makes it as easy as possible for our programs to be administered, so no one affected by this disaster goes hungry,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue in a press release.

THe approved counties include Baker, Brevard, Broward, Citrus, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie and Volusia.

