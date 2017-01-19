Stray dog found with screwworms in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida agricultural officials addressed the public, Thursday, after a dog was found in Homestead with screwworms.

According to the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam, the stray dog was found with screwworms in Homestead on Monday. The dog was found with open wounds.

“The new-world screwworm is a significant threat not only to Florida’s agricultural livestock economy but to our precious wildlife resources and potentially to pets,” said Putnam.

This is the first time in 50 years that this fly larva has made its way to mainland Florida. Previously, the screwworm was only found in the Florida Keys.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture set up a temporary headquarters in nearby Florida City to fight screwworms in the area. Officials added that they discovered a male fly in the Homestead area.

In order to eradicate the dangerous flies, a sterile group of 300,000 flies were released in the area. Another release is planned for Friday.

Surveillance is also being used to check vehicles traveling north from the Keys to the mainlands.

Over 100 key deer have been killed due to screwworms near Big Pine Key.

