State lawmaker introduces bill to offer free college tuition for Florida residents

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new bill filed in Florida’s House of Representatives would provide free college tuition to thousands of students, as long as they agree to live and work in the Sunshine State after graduation.

Rep. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat from West Park, filed House Bill 181, which would establish the Sunshine Scholarship Program. The proposal would cover 100 percent of tuition for public colleges and universities in the state for in-state residents whose annual household income is under $125,000.

The student must enroll in at least 30 credit hours per academic year, and will have to live and work in Florida for the same amount of time they received funds from the program. They must also maintain a minimum 2.5 grade point average.

If passed, the program would pay for 120 credit hours for bachelor’s degrees, or 72 credit hours for associate’s degrees. It would go into effect in July of 2018.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.