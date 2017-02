MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle was sworn in, Thursday, to serve yet another term.

She has held the position since 1993 and won re-election in November.

The ceremony took place at Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Auditorium.

The oath was administered not only to her, but to her 300 prosecutors as well.

