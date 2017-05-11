Special guest attends Fort Lauderdale commencement ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A graduation ceremony commemorated several graduates, Wednesday, and had a special guest in attendance.

Twenty-six students graduated from the Youth Automotive Training Center. The ceremony was held at the JM Family Enterprises Aviation Facility at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Among those in attendance, former Miami Dolphins legend and hall of fame quarterback Dan Marino.

The students said the training center is their favorite school that they have ever attended.

“I came here, and I’ve been to a bunch of schools, and this is the best one I’ve been ever,” said graduate Jesuri Briones. “It’s not a school, it’s a family. That’s how they treat you. They don’t treat you like you’re a student. They treat you like you’re somebody they have to take care of. They treat you like you’re family.”

This is the 38th class to graduate from the program that has helped South Florida youth for more than 30 years.

