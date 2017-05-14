Southbound Palmetto Expressway reopened after crash at Okeechobee Road

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway have reopened after a crash at Okeechobee Road.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a black SUV and several vehicles were involved.

Officials also confirmed that at least two children were involved and accompanied a family member who was transported to the hospital.

It is unknown if the children were injured, or how many in total were involved.

The lanes were closed while police conducted their investigation, but they have since reopened.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.