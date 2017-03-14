Southbound lanes of Turnpike shut down near Campbell Drive exit due to motorcycle accident

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene of a motorcycle crash on the Turnpike near the Campbell Drive exit.

The southbound lanes are shut down after the crash around 3:30 p.m., and officials are redirecting traffic to the northbound lanes, Tuesday.

It appears that a group of motorcycles were heading southbound on the Turnpike when two drove into the grassy area between the lanes. Air Rescue had to land in the middle of the roadway in order to transport a 66-year-old male who was going into cardiac arrest.

The man was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital. His condition is unknown.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes, such as US 1.

