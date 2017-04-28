Southbound I-95 express lanes shut down due to rollover accident

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash has led to the closure of the southbound express lanes of Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the accident near the Northwest 95th Street exit, just before 5 p.m.

Drivers in the express lanes could be seen entering the regular lanes, causing slowdowns in those lanes.

Officials said there were no hospital transports from the scene.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid the area.

