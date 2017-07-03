South Florida woman charged in relation to child’s death

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead mother faced a judge, Monday, on charges related to the death of her daughter who was exposed to cocaine.

Roxxanne Benales, 31, was charged with aggravated child abuse after her 1-month-old daughter, Ayla Cappas, was found dead in their home.

An autopsy revealed the infant was exposed to cocaine, which sparked an investigation into her death.

The Florida Department of Children and Families said in a statement, “Ayla’s death was deeply saddening for all of us at DFC. This family was known to the child welfare system; however, there are not any other children in the care of these two individuals at this time. The child protective investigation remains ongoing.”

