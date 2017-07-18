South Florida utility company fined almost $120K after workers’ death

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida utility company has been fined nearly $120,000 after three of their workers died in Key Largo.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Douglas N. Higgins, Inc. and its contracting company, McKenna Contracting, LLC after it was determined that the manhole the victims were working in back in January was not properly ventilated and toxic gases led to their deaths.

The companies were accused of 10 violations, totaling $119,507 in penalties, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Two other employees and a volunteer firefighter were also exposed to the gases but survived.

