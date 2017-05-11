South Florida teen combines art, engineering to make a difference

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida teen is drawing attention for her designing abilities, which combine art and engineering.

At a quick glance, you would think Korri Lampedusa was an art student focused solely on her craft, but when you take a closer look, there’s a lot more going on in this sketch than a pretty picture.

“These are from a headset that I worked on designing for children with ADHD that would track their brain waves and provide some sort of positive feedback for them,” said Korri.

Korri is a senior at the Design and Architecture Senior High School in Miami, also known as DASH.

In school, Korri learned to combine her art with engineering. “I think that something like a hearing aid could become just another wearable piece that someone’s proud to wear,” she said. “and they’re excited to wear, and they like this color, or that aspect, or the way it wraps around their head or ear or another part of their body.”

Trying to combine art and medical engineering is no easy feat. Her talents, however, have been recognized nationwide.

“I was chosen as a 2017 U.S. Presidential scholar in the arts, which is a title earned first by becoming a finalist in the young arts program,” said Korri.

The title is an honor she shares with only 19 other students across the nation. In June, she’ll head to Washington D.C. to display her artwork to some of the nations top leaders.

“I was the only person named a scholar-in-design,” said Korri. “So, our show will be kind of small, but in a nice hall so it should be really cool.”

Over the summer, Korri will be starting school at Tufts University just outside of Boston. She plans on majoring in mechanical engineering with a human factor concentration.

Korri hopes to combine her love of art with technology to help make a difference. “I’m looking forward to having all the resources that a big university like Tufts would have available to me for academics, as well as you know, design and engineering and things along that nature.”

Korri’s ultimate goal is that one day her art will be more than a picture but a tangible piece of technology that will change the world.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.