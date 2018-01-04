South Florida SPCA rescues pony wandering in Palmetto Bay

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals made their first rescue of 2018 after they saved a wandering pony.
The mare was found wandering in a Palmetto Bay neighborhood around 4:30 Thursday.
The SPCA is now working on finding the owner of the pony.
If you have any information on the pony’s owner, call 786-218-8344.
