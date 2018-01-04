South Florida SPCA rescues pony wandering in Palmetto Bay

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals made their first rescue of 2018 after they saved a wandering pony.

The mare was found wandering in a Palmetto Bay neighborhood around 4:30 Thursday.

The SPCA is now working on finding the owner of the pony.

If you have any information on the pony’s owner, call 786-218-8344.

1st Rescue of 2018: We picked up this old girl at 4:30am in a #PalmettoBay neighborhood, hopefully just a crafty escape artist. She's safe (& warm!) with us now. ☎️ Call Ag Patrol at 786-218-8344 if she's yours or if you know who she belongs to asap. #foundpony #straypony pic.twitter.com/LctNrxGvbr — South Florida SPCA (@HelpTheHorses) January 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.