South Florida residents board homes, businesses ahead of Irma

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in South Florida are wasting no time in preparing their homes and businesses in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

On Wednesday, workers were seen putting up shutters on homes in Miami Beach, while moving outdoor items and lawn furniture inside. Those along the coast and inland have begun taking precautions to avoid damage during Irma.

“There’s a lot of things happening,” said resident David Kahn. “I think people are going to be getting out of town. It’s gonna get really crazy, so it’s better to be safe than sorry, get things done early.”

Kahn said his house is already shuttered, and he’s helping his in-laws prepare their home. Next up? His business, and oiling his accordion shutters.

“We’re ready,” he said. “We’ll do our best and leave it up to God, you know.”

Some businesses in South Florida have decided to close ahead of the hurricane, but others, like a simple connivence store, is staying open, with a sign that reads, “Hurricane supplys, batteries, flash light, water, drinks and more.”

The owner of a tattoo parlor next door is without shutters, so Chino Mizrachi resorted to using plywood.

“Boarded, put the plywood in, take the signs out and hope for the best,” said Mizrachi .

Mizrachi, like other South Floridians, said he’s evacuating after boarding up his store. “Trying to board the place and get the hell out of here,” he said.

