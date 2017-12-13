South Florida helps ring in Hanukkah with lighting of menorah

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Jews across South Florida and the world have begun celebrating Hanukkah, with Tuesday night marking the start of the holiday.

This is a time for families to remember their victory in a battle against the Greeks over 2,000 years ago. The battle was for their chance to practice their religion without restriction.

In North Miami Beach, the start of Hanukkah was celebrated with the lighting of the menorah while those who attended enjoyed traditional holiday foods and a gift exchange.

Hanukkah ends during the evening of Dec. 20.

