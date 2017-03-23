MIAMI (WSVN) - After a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was critically injured in car accident, his son has decided to go to a university close to home so he could be with his father.

“I just wish my dad could be here, but just knowing that he’s here upstairs,” said Joshua Rosario on the verge of tears.

Just a floor below his father, FHP Trooper Carlos Rosario, Joshua announced that he has committed to Barry University, the very university where Carlos hoped his son would play basketball.

“When he finds out what’s going on here, he may do a flip off that bed. That’s how passionate he is about this stuff,” said Juan Rosario, Carlos’ brother.

On the morning of March 17, Carlos was critically injured while on the job. The 12-year veteran was standing on the shoulder of the Dolphin Expressway, watching for speeding drivers, when a driver lost control and struck him and his patrol car.

Carlos was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The injured husband and father of two is described by his oldest son CJ as a basketball junkie. That passion extended to his two sons. CJ coaches his brother, while their father has never missed a game.

“Someway, somehow, he would always show up to every single game,” Joshua said. “He was always there on the sideline cheering for me.”

He couldn’t be at Sunday night’s All Star basketball game, but his fellow troopers and other law enforcement officers were there for him.

Their presence could be felt at the game, and continues to be felt at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Partnered with the stress and heartache of his father’s injuries, Joshua must also handle the difficult decision many seniors have to make: choosing a college.

Joshua chose Barry not only for the education it offers and because it’s where his dad wanted him to go, but because he now gets to stay in South Florida with the hope that his dad will continue to watch him play basketball for the next four years, as he recovers from his accident.

Interestingly enough, Joshua’s future is what Carlos was talking about the day before the accident.

“My hairs are kind of pulling up as I’m saying that to you. He said, ‘Coach, I would love to have him go to Barry University,'” said longtime friend Art Alvarez.

“He’s been my father but on top of that, he’s been my coach: training me every day, pushing me every day. So now that I finally made my first step of my dream come true, I know he’s going to be very happy,” said Joshua.

Carlos remains in critical condition after undergoing multiple surgeries. His family said it will be a long road to recovery, and they are very grateful for the support.

