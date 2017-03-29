Small plane lands on side of I-75 in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane that was having issues landed alongside Interstate 75 in Western Broward.

The plane landed about one mile east off a rest area near next to the westbound lanes of I-75, Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene.

One lane of traffic is blocked.

