Sinkhole forms in front of Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Repair crews are working to clear an area in front of Mar-a-Lago where a sinkhole appeared.

The Town of Palm Beach posted an alert on their website and said the four-by-four sinkhole formed on Southern Boulevard, which is directly in front of Mar-a-Lago.

Palm Beach officials said the sinkhole developed near a newly-installed watermain.

As the clean-up process begins, officials have shutdown one lane of traffic on Southern Boulevard.

Town officials urge drivers to pay close attention to road signs as the repair time remains unclear.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.