Shoppers flock to South Florida malls after Christmas

SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) – Crowds have been flocking to South Florida malls, the day after Christmas, for some last-minute discounts.

On Monday, malls like Dolphin Mall saw shoppers with bags of clothes and merchandise to either return or add to their Christmas collection. Some retailers are even offering deals reportedly better than they did on Black Friday.

“I try to buy a couple things here and also return some pants that didn’t fit,” said an unnamed shopper.

Another shopper said she is excited to spend her Christmas money.

Some malls have extended their hours, similar to Dolphin Mall, which is open until 10 p.m., Monday.

