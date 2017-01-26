Shirtless man breaks into SW Miami-Dade Metro PCS

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Metro PCS store was targeted by crooks for a second time in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A surveillance video shows a shirtless man as he used a shopping cart to plow through the front door of a Metro PCS, near Southwest 56th Street and 137th Avenue, on Christmas Day.

Once he was inside, he snatched about $500 worth of cell phones and accessories.

The store was hit before, on Sunday.

Burglars left a hole in the roof as they tried breaking in but couldn’t.

If you know anything, call police.

