Sheriff: Body cam video shows ‘thieving idiot’ deputy stealing money from man he arrested

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida sheriff’s deputy has resigned after body camera video apparently showed him taking money from a man’s wallet while arresting him on suspicion of DUI.

John Braman stepped down Monday after body cam video of the Aug. 1 incident clearly showed the deputy going through what appears to be a wallet and tossing something out. The wallet is put in an evidence pouch and a $100 bill is visible nearby.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said they had received several complaints recently about Braman stealing money from the wallets of people he arrested.

“Once you lose your integrity, you have lost your ability to be an effective law enforcement officer,” Chitwood said in a video statement posted on the sheriff’s YouTube channel. He called Braman a “thieving idiot.”

Attorney Flem Whited tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal the video surfaced in a case involving one of his clients. He notified investigators.

The sheriff’s office said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting a criminal investigation of Braman.

A phone number wasn’t available for Braman.

