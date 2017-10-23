MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people sustained minor injuries after, officials said, a car slammed into a bus bench in Downtown Miami, Monday night.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash at the bus stop located near Northwest Second Street and Third Avenue.

Officials said the vehicle careened into the side of the bench.

First responders treated the injured victims at the scene. No one had to be taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.