Several Fort Lauderdale homes shot up, teen injured

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after three houses were shot up in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, sending one girl to the hospital.

It all happened just after midnight, Monday, along the 1600 block of N.W. 24th Ave.

According to witnesses, a 15-year-old girl inside one of the homes did suffer minor injuries and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police have not yet released any details into the investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

