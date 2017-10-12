Sen. Rubio asks officials to investigate Hollywood nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Senator Marco Rubio is calling for change after a nursing home tragedy.

Rubio asked the Senate Committee on Finance to investigate failures at a Hollywood Hills nursing home that led to the deaths of 14 patients after Hurricane Irma in September.

Power outages caused the facility’s air-conditioning to fail — leaving patients suffering in sweltering conditions.

Rubio sent a letter which read in part, “As the chairman and ranking member of the committee with jurisdiction over Medicare and Medicaid, I implore you to investigate the failures that occurred at this nursing home and others throughout the country, particularly in Florida and Puerto Rico, to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.”

