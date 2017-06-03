SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

The FBI released surveillance images of a the subject who, they said, walked up to an employee, demanded money and took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The robbery took place at the U.S. Century Bank branch near Southwest 88th Street and 157th Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m.

There were customers inside the bank at the time, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

