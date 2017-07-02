MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Miami Gardens, Saturday night.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 83-year-old Nidia Perez disappeared from a location along the 18800 block of Northwest 39th Place. Officials said she was last seen at around 7:40 p.m.

Detectives said Perez stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 123 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red flower print dress and carrying a small red blanket.

Police said she suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on Perez’s whereabouts, call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

