Search underway for gunman in fatal Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a gunman who, they said, walked up to a man outside a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale and opened fire, early Saturday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the subject approached the victim in front of the Midway Food Market along the 100 block of Northwest 11th Avenue, right off Broward Boulevard, just before 1 a.m.

Surveillance video captured the suspected shooter standing outside the business when the victim, seen wearing a white tank top, walked into the frame, approached the subject and appeared to talk to him.

Officials said the victim, later identified as 50-year-old John Jackson, was working on a disabled vehicle when the assailant walked up to him and discharged his firearm, striking him in the head.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Faith Patterson, Jackson’s longtime girlfriend, condemned the shooter’s actions. “To me, that was a cowardly act what they did: shot him in the head from the back,” she said.

Patterson said her boyfriend wasn’t the kind of man who did not bother anyone and was not involved in anything that would cause anyone to want to shoot him.

Monday afternoon, 7News cameras captured stuffed animals placed by mourners at a tree near the spot where Jackson was gunned down. Detectives remained at the scene searching for clues.

Police said the subject is between 30 to 35 years old, has a medium build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie.

Meanwhile, Patterson urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward. “I’m just asking for the community to please help me find his killer so that I can be at ease,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Tracy Figone echoed Patterson’s call for justice. “Detectives are honestly asking for the community’s help because they just don’t know the circumstances surrounding why this suspect would just go up to an individual and shoot him,” she said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

