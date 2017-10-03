Royal Caribbean cruise brings thousands of Maria evacuees to South Florida

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) – Thousands of Caribbean evacuees arrived in South Florida, thanks to a Royal Caribbean cruise, after destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.

On Tuesday morning, 3,800 evacuees arrived to Port Everglades on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Adventure of the Seas. The ship has made it a mission to pick up those living in terrible conditions and seeking shelter for themselves and loved ones.

In Puerto Rico, the Adventure of the Seas picked up 1,700 residents. Residents in Saint Thomas were also brought aboard.

Royal Caribbean said they canceled a regularly scheduled cruise in order to offer relief for those in-need.

Family members waited in Port Everglades for their loved ones, including Yaima Escobar who welcomed six family members. “They are very sad,” said Escobar. “Very sad to leave the house and leaving everything back, not knowing when you’re going back — if you are going back.”

Several officials from FEMA are present, awaiting those onboard to step off the cruise.

