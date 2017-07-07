Retired Marine killed in car outside Lighthouse Point apartment complex

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) — Law enforcement officials are now investigating after a retired Marine was killed in his car outside of his home in Lighthouse Point.

According to neighbors, 54-year-old Karl Wolfer was returning home from work at around 2:15 a.m., when neighbors heard, at least, two gunshots. Neighbors said they then called authorities who found Wolfer dead in his vehicle.

Video from 7SkyForce HD shows the driver side window of Wolfer’s vehicle which had been shattered.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, and neighbors said a crime like this is highly unusual for the neighborhood.

Investigators are searching the scene for clues but do not have any suspects at the moment.

Wolfer’s neighbors said he just moved into the apartment complex after the death of his sister.

“He just moved into the building about a month ago,” said neighbor Arthur Fitzgerald. “I knew his sister real well, who had just passed away that lived here, and he just moved into her apartment. Nice guy from what I knew. I talked to him last night at 7 in the evening. I was in the pool swimming, and he was taking the garbage out and kind of weird since his sister had just passed away. I said ‘Hey, you’re Lisa’s brother. Sorry to hear about your sister. She was a real bright spot around here.’ And he said, ‘Well, I hope to be a bright spot also.'”

If you have any information on this death, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

