Report: shooting leaves 1 dead, shooter at large

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Fort Lauderdale reportedly leaves one person dead and the shooter at large.

According to BSO officials, they received a call of shots fired around 3 a.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Street and 28th Avenue. The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were seen surrounding a white pickup truck in front of a home, where the body reportedly was found. The medical examiner arrived to the scene to join investigators as the scene remains active.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

