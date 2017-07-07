Report: Merrick Park gym shooter had marijuana in system

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A toxicology report revealed Merrick Park shooter Abeku Wilson had marijuana in his system when he fatally shot two gym employees before killing himself.

The report from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner states that cannabinoids were detected in Wilson’s system.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Wislon shot and killed 35-year-old Janine Ackerman and 42-year-old Marios Hortis, before killing himself on April 8 at the Equinox Gym at the Shops at Merrick Park.

Police said Wilson opened fire in the gym after he was terminated from his position as a personal trainer.

