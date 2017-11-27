Recipients line up for Camacol’s basket giveaway

LITTLE HAVANA, Fla. (WSVN) – Some South Florida families will have to wait a few more days to receive holiday help from Camacol.

Camacol’s annual holiday basket giveaway will take place in Little Havana on Wednesday.

More than 3,000 vouchers will be given out on a first come, first served basis to those wanting to receive a basket.

Some residents have already begun camping out along West Flagler Street to get ready for the big day. “I’ve been waiting here since Thursday midnight, since Thursday at midnight with my best friend,” said one woman.

This will be the Latin Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd year helping South Florida families have a holiday meal.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.