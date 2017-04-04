Rally in honor of MLK held in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens gathered for a Martin Luther King Jr. rally to remember the civil rights icon, Tuesday.

A moment of silence and a prayer was held in Fort Lauderdale for the civil rights leader, who was assassinated 49 years ago Tuesday.

Videos of Dr. King also played for the audience.

Those who attended stressed how significant the event is.

“I understand the importance of leaving a legacy while you can, because Martin Luther King wasn’t an old man when he was assassinated. He was pretty young,” said rally goer Jazzmann Lesane. “I’m reminded I have to do what I can every day to fulfill Martin Luther King’s dream.”

In Miami-Dade, thousands of workers fought for $15 an hour and the rights of unions, joining racial justice activists in the movement for black lives.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.