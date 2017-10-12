Rainbow crosswalk painted outside Pulse Nightclub in honor of shooting victims

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A new ‘rainbow’ crosswalk in Orlando is dedicated to the victims of the Pulse Nightclub massacre.

DOT crews finished the crosswalk early Wednesday, right outside of Pulse, where 49 people were killed in June 2016.

Thousands of people signed a petition asking the city of Orlando to approve the memorial.

It’s unclear what will happen to the building itself. Pulse’s owner has been collecting suggestions online.

“I want what the community wants. I want what the victims’ families want, what the survivors want,” Barbara Poma said.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.