Python takes down alligator in Everglades

EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) – A bicyclist captured a fierce fight between a python and an alligator as they wrestled in the Everglades.

The bicyclist hit record after seeing what was going on. The alligator thrashed in the water as it struggled with the Burmese python.

Unfortunately, the alligator was no match for the snake, which was able to coil its muscular body around the large gator. It then squeezed, and the fight was over in a matter of minutes.

The snake won, but officials aren’t taking the fight lightly.

They said snakes are destroying native animal populations in South Florida. Many were released by pet owners and have since rapidly reproduced in the wild.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.